iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Boosted by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 677,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,596. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

