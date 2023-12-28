iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.82

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.82 and last traded at $70.82, with a volume of 1035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.70.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $852.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

