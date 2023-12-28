iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Virginia National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $75.50. 2,858,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,743,457. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

