iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 89,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 327,859 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

