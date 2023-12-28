iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Jmac Enterprises LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.63. 241,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

