iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.64. 1,057,356 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

