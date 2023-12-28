iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.81. 42,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,832. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.97.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

