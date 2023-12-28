iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.84

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.84 and last traded at $165.58, with a volume of 89468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $165.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average of $156.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

