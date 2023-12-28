iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Decreased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 5.7% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $165.73. The stock had a trading volume of 781,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,391. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.30. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

