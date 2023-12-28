iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $205.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,545,207. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

