iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.57

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.57 and last traded at $115.50, with a volume of 7118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.36.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $998.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

