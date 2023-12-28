iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 74,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.30. The company had a trading volume of 126,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.42 and a 52 week high of $224.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.73.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

