iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $174.26

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $174.26 and last traded at $174.26, with a volume of 17420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

