iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.69

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.69 and last traded at $79.58, with a volume of 18630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

