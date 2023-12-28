iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is Jmac Enterprises LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.