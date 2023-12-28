Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 116,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,488. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

