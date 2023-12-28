Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $164,472.91 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,899.80 or 1.00087254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012170 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010811 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00206480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00242029 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $179,136.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.