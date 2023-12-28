JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $35.55

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.55, but opened at $36.55. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 593,138 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.63. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 33.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,184,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,540,000 after purchasing an additional 547,687 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $11,403,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

