Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 1,866 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $108.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,485. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

