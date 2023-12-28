Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 190 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $259.34. 2,948,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,951. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

