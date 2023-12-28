Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires 4,129 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,904 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

