Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,620. The company has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

