Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 647 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,521,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 251,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

