Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 9,092 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 185,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 361.9% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.02. 3,937,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,373,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

