Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $24,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $165.73. The company had a trading volume of 781,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,391. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $165.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average of $156.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

