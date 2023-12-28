Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $816.24. The stock had a trading volume of 90,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $711.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $696.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

