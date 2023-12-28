Jmac Enterprises LLC Lowers Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.97. 179,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,827. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 139.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

