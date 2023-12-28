Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases 4,698 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 7,968.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KIE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,306. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $544.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

