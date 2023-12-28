John B. Chang Sells 3,550 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.21. 50,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,094. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.01.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

