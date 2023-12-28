JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,044,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 17.7% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $90,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 726,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 72,142 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth $15,976,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

JPIE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 35,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,250. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.