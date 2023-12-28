Kaspa (KAS) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Kaspa has a market cap of $2.33 billion and $38.12 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,096,379,162 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,092,145,837.528954. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10741768 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $32,654,749.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

