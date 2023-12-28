Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,512 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 109.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 2.2% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

HIG traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.28. 42,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

