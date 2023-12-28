KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.49. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 30,027 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 384.64, a current ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -573.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

