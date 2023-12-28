KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Gap Up to $25.93

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $26.50. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 4,558,744 shares trading hands.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 150.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,167,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

