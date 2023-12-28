K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 8,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 22,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

