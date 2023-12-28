K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 8,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 22,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $12.48.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than K+S Aktiengesellschaft
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- If you buy the dogs, should you sell these Dow leaders?
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.