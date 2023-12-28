Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

KURA stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.68. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

