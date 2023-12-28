L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 3.6% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

BLK opened at $813.25 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $696.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.