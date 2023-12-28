L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 2.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EOG opened at $124.27 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.