Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Shares Gap Down to $11.92

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.92, but opened at $11.63. Ladder Capital shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 56,245 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Stock Down 2.3 %

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 46.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.