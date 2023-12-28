LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $5.23

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.37. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 11,537 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.