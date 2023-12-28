LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 12,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 322,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.