LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.84. LG Display shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 17,550 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 82.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 215,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 44.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 390,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 120,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 568.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

