Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 2,110.5% in December

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 2,110.5% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 20,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,294. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

