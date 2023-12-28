Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 2,110.5% in December

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a growth of 2,110.5% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 20,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,294. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.