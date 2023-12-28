Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Sells A$1,269,064.55 in Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Tony Ottaviano sold 821,933 shares of Liontown Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.05), for a total value of A$1,269,064.55 ($863,309.22).

Liontown Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97.

Get Liontown Resources alerts:

Liontown Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Liontown Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontown Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.