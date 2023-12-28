Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 5.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.83. 947,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,769,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

