LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LMFA opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 338.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.16%.
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
