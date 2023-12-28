LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMFA opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. LM Funding America has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 338.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America

LM Funding America Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) by 995.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of LM Funding America worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.