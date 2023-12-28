Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Man Wah Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAWHY remained flat at $13.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Man Wah has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

