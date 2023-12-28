Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.08

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 137995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

