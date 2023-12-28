Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Up 5.3%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 71,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 620,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. Research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 245.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,357 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $20,259,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 1,356,800 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $9,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

