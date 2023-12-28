Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $81,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.29. The company had a trading volume of 255,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,538. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $427.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

